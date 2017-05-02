The Best Instagram Husbands Of The Met Gala

The Met Gala is always an over-the-top and glamorous event. From its star-studded red carpet, to its wild afterparties, it's a fashion event, and more. And like any celebrity-filled and fashion-based event, the evening is best remembered by the snapshots taken throughout the night. Whether the pictures are taken on the red carpet, in the bathroom, or seated on museum's entry steps, each tells its own unique story about the attendees — while letting us pretend like we're really there, too.
But this year there was something else at play in the photos: Instagram Husbands. Now we've been obsessed with Instagram Husbands for a while now (especially after figuring out that Jay Z himself plays one for Beyoncé) and its clear that the Insta Hubbies were out in full force last night, tasked with the Very Important Chore of photographing their dates while they posed on the red carpets. Even celebrities #DoItForTheInsta. It's basically the modern day form of chivalry.
So, let's go through and give a shout-out to all the men behind the gowns and the heroes with iPhones.