Katy Perry Made Quite The Entrance At The Met Gala

From the moment the theme of the 2017 Met Gala was announced, we knew the red carpet was going to get weird. And, sure enough, as soon as the co-chairs descended upon (or, more accurately, climbed up the museum's steps), the tone was set, even if those in attendance weren't necessarily wearing Comme des Garçons. Such was the case when co-chair Katy Perry made a characteristically dramatic entrance — not in a Rei Kawakubo original, but in a custom John Galliano creation for Maison Margiela "Artisanal" collection.