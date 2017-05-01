Katy Perry Made Quite The Entrance At The Met Gala

From the moment the theme of the 2017 Met Gala was announced, we knew the red carpet was going to get weird. And, sure enough, as soon as the co-chairs descended upon (or, more accurately, climbed up the museum's steps), the tone was set, even if those in attendance weren't necessarily wearing Comme des Garçons. Such was the case when co-chair Katy Perry made a characteristically dramatic entrance — not in a Rei Kawakubo original, but in a custom John Galliano creation for Maison Margiela "Artisanal" collection.
Perry's all-red get-up consisted of an embroidered wool coat worn over a tulle and chiffon gown, decorated with satin ribbon. Finished with a silk veil that reads "Witness," the performer commenced a slow, measured walk up the stairs — and through the Met — to fully round out the drama of her ensemble.
It certainly fits with the avant-garde theme of the Met's exhibit — and Kawakubo's influence is pretty apparent. As we predicted, though, it's not exactly what we're used to fawning over on a red carpet. So, shortly after Perry entered the building, those following the action at home could gather their thoughts. And the reaction was mixed.
Katy Perry SHUT IT DOWN. #MetGala2017 #CommeDesGarcons pic.twitter.com/dr6n63gzue— refinery29 (@Refinery29) May 1, 2017
Why does Katy Perry look like she's about to marry Beetlejuice #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uILWt9rJFb— kaitlynn (@kai_tlynn) May 1, 2017
i'm the girl in the back looking at katy perry like she done lost her damn mind #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lh6QXTGIay— h (@undonewyork) May 1, 2017
Number two: Katy Perry in custom Galliano is the very definition of Extra. pic.twitter.com/aETjEOMVTo— Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) May 1, 2017
Katy Perry is making a strong statement and that statement is "I'm not Bjork and I never will be." #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XEAc7kV0cO— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 1, 2017
We've got to give it to Perry for taking her co-host status very seriously, deciding not only to wear head-to-toe Margiela, but to truly commit to it.
