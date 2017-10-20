This New Site Only Sells Engagement Rings Under $1,000

Of course, the price is a major factor, but this line isn't just for penny-pinching brides on tight budgets. The founders see their customer as being fashion forward yet practical, looking for a ring that truly reflects their personality; "The girl who doesn't feel the need to conform to conventional norms & who seeks out originality and practicality in her day to day life," as Kaiser puts it. "Women are shopping for engagement rings differently today than they were 5 and 10 years ago. It's no longer just about the 4 C's. And the idea that an engagement ring should cost 3 months salary is unrealistic for most of us," she continues. Can we get an amen to that?