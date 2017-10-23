In case you hadn't heard, '80s beauty is back. (Luckily, without all the teasing this time.) But before you cringe at the thought of contouring with blush and frosty pink lipstick, let us direct you to the newest release leading a more-modern '80s makeup revival. Enter: Urban Decay's latest lipstick palettes.
The decade was anything but understated — this we know — but the brand's announcement has even the most minimal among us excited for the bold shapes and colors of the most radical era. Ready for the details? The brand just announced that it's planning to launch three new lipstick palettes with popular '80s art as the sole inspiration. Similar to the Jean-Michel Basquiat collection, the brand chose the American artist Patrick Nagel as its muse — featuring Nagel's most recognizable works: Sunglasses, Untitled, and Rio (the album cover for the band Duran Duran).
The art is chic and iconic — and follows closely with the art-in-beauty movement — but what's inside is just as great. The palettes include five lipstick shades each, featuring both cult and exclusive colors in each set. Our favorites so far? In the Sunglasses lineup, a best-selling eyeshadow shade — Roach — is reincarnated as a lipstick. And talk about a throwback: Rio manages to offer up a blood-red hue that is identical to the one in the famous cover art.
Each kit is priced at $28 and includes a lip brush and mirror for on-the-go looks. And if you're bummed you're not getting full tubes of these retro shades, don't fret — ask any makeup artist and they'll tell you putting lipstick on with a brush is the only way to do it. Now, If Urban Decay and Patrick Nagel can't elevate your opinion of the '80s, who can?
