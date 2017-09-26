Andy Warhol is often credited with coining the famous saying, “Art is anything you can get away with.” What’s not quite as well known is that he supposedly poached the quip from Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan — and yes, Warhol did, in fact, get away with it. As Pablo Picasso once said (or was it Igor Stravinsky, or perhaps William Faulkner?), “Good artists copy. Great artists steal.”
If a knack for the disingenuous is vital for creating good art — and the proper credit of a classic quote seems to depend on which website you visit first — then why not do a little faking it yourself? Even if you don’t know the difference between a Vermeer and a van Gogh, you can still find a way to embrace the dilettante life with a new crop of beauty products that pay homage to iconic artists, both contemporary and otherwise, without getting too esoteric.
Ahead, a few of the best art-inspired products out right now — and some context for each of them, should anyone ask you what, exactly, your expensive candle has to do with French street art. Consider it a sort of SparkNotes for your creative side.