The Controversial Story Behind This Andy Warhol-Inspired Fragrance

Andy Warhol’s unmatched ability to take recognizable tokens of pop culture and consumerism and twist them in a way that simultaneously mocks and embraces the original is the heart of his creative legacy, but it got him into trouble sometimes, too: In 1967, Warhol reportedly received a cease-and-desist letter from Coca-Cola for one of his lesser-known (and punnier) works, “You’re In,” which featured a collection of soda bottles spray-painted silver and filled with a cheap, citrusy pale-yellow cologne that the artist claimed was toilet water. The project was quickly abandoned.