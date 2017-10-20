I Copied 5 Internet Costume How-Tos — & Here's How They Turned Out

I've always been in complete awe of people who make their own Halloween costumes. These days, it's easier than ever to go to a party store and purchase a full head-to-toe look, yet some crafty creatives still choose to pick up scissors and a hot glue gun and get crackin'. So for my latest challenge for Try Living With Lucie, I decided to DIY my own costumes — taking inspiration from Pinterest — and test how easy or hard they were to achieve.