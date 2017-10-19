Story from Beauty

Alicia Keys Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back This Beauty Trend

Samantha Sasso
For every dark soul who prefers black lipstick over pink, you'll be happy to know that the unicorn craze died down a few months ago. (Of course, we'll keep our rainbow highlighters and iridescent nail polish close by, just in case we suddenly feel a surge of nostalgia for the fantastical creature.) But like all ephemeral beauty trends, there's always at least one subtle renaissance — and Alicia Keys is here to make that happen.

If anyone can lead a beauty movement, it's Keys. First of all, her decision to go makeup-free sparked an important discussion about beauty standards in Hollywood (and everywhere else). The singer was also aboard the unicorn hair trend earlier this summer, joining the rainbow highlights and multi-colored box braids all over Instagram. Naturally, her orange and pink variation stood out among the crowd and set the tone for the rest of our most coveted summer hairstyles. Now, it looks like she's single-handedly bringing the colorful fad back with a twisted combination of royal blue, purple, and bubblegum pink braids.
The Voice coach debuted the new look on her Instagram yesterday while visiting the set of the NBC show, after announcing her much-anticipated return for Season 14. While everyone else seems preoccupied by that news, but we're far more focused on Keys — and how she managed to make magic out of an exhausted trend.
