If we couldn’t already tell this Reggie is depths darker than the one who used to wear letterman jackets everywhere, Riverdale drives this point home by the middle of “Nighthawks.” As usual, Archie is in his kitchen hoping The Hood, who shot and almost killed his dad Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), won’t show up again. Unfortunately, Archie looks out the window and sees a man in a hood staring at him. In the least advisable move ever, Archie dashes out of his house to tackle the possible assailant. But, it’s just Reggie playing the darkest joke ever before handing over the drugs Archie asked for. “It’s called a prank. I didn’t think you would attack me,” Reggie explains. So, now Reggie’s idea of a prank is dressing up as the man who nearly killed Archie’s dad, standing in front of Archie’s window until he notices, and then vanishing. The only people who would find that kind of warped “humor” funny are the imprisoned subjects of Mindhunter