The world of Archie Comics would be a little emptier without Reggie Mantle, Archie Andrews' archrival and captain of the Riverdale High School football team. Alas, The CW's Riverdale will need to find their new Reggie: actor Ross Butler is leaving the series seemingly due to filming conflicts with his recently-renewed Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, meaning that the show will need to find its new Reggie ahead of season 2. However, why Butler may not appear in the show's sophomore season, his last scene of the show's first season is a pretty hilarious one — even if it did end up on the cutting room floor.
The Riverdale finale, which aired on Thursday, showed the aftermath of the big reveal about Jason Blossom's (Trevor Stines) killer. It also showed Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) in serious jeopardy, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) learning of a secret sibling. (Hmm, sounds like Riverdale really is the new Pretty Little Liars.) As for the sibling Betty already has? Well, Butler's Reggie all about that — even though Polly is still very pregnant with her deceased boyfriend's baby.
In the deleted scene, Betty, Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Polly (Tiera Skovbye) strut down the hallway in their fab River Vixen uniforms, finally having put (well, some) of the town's craziness behind them. It's at that exact moment that they are stopped by Reggie, who has some choice words for elder Cooper sister:
"Ooh, damn, Polly," says Reggie in the new clip. "As if I didn't already have mommy issues."
"Beat it, pig," says Veronica. Betty, though silent, gives the best "Betty" face ever to show her disapproval, before grabbing Polly's arm and pulling her down the hallway.
While we'll certainly miss the actor's version of the goofy jock, at least we can see Butler play a sweeter athlete in the next season of 13 Reasons Why.
