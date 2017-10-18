We Did The Math & E.L.F. Is Now Selling Eyeshadow For 15 Cents

These days, finding an eyeshadow palette that's affordably priced and high quality isn't that hard of a task. While some of the best finds are worth a visit to the closest drugstore, the average palette looks about the same: 12 shadows — 15 max — and a distinct color theme. If you want anything with more than a handful of shades, you normally have to wait for the holidays, or get yourself a Z-palette. Luckily, E.L.F. just launched a palette so big — and so cheap — you'll think you've died and reached eye shadow nirvana. Enter: E.L.F.'s Endless Eyes Palette.
The 100-pan eyeshadow palette includes dozens and dozens of neutral hues that could rival even your favorite Naked Palette. Besides the full spectrum of earth tones, you'll also find a healthy dose of blues, reds, and every jewel-toned shade possible. But here's the difference between this and the fancy splurge that sells out at Sephora weekly: This includes enough shades to last you two lifetimes and costs less than $20.
Other versions of the set have launched in the past, but nothing quite this inclusive. If you're looking for a shimmer shadow, matte finish, or satin sweep of Champagne across your brow bone, you've got it. Oh, and the formula texture could compete with even the top-rated favorites that would set you back $40.
If you're already constructing your wish lists for the holidays, we suggest you add this — and pick up two for each of your BFFs. With colors this bold, you won't have to worry about wearing the same look twice this season.
