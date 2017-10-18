Newsflash: A lot of your favorite celebrity redheads aren't natural redheads. In fact, the majority of stars that come to mind — like Amy Adams, K.J. Apa, Emma Stone, and Christina Hendricks — have adopted the fiery hue for a role or to better their careers. Now, there's yet another Hollywood celeb trading in her signature hair color for a red dye job: Jennifer Morrison. And it looks really, really good.
The Once Upon A Time star recently joined the likes of Rumer Willis with the ruby shade upon entering the hygge season. While the range of red hair is vast, it looks as if both actresses have opted for something a little more Poison Ivy and a little less Grace Coddington — and we aren't complaining. Last time we checked, auburn hues are warm and cozy, making it the perfect fall hair color.
Like the majority of celeb hair transformations, it turns out Morrison was just ready for a change and approached her longtime hairstylist, Riawna Capri, for color suggestions. How do we know? The celebrity hair guru and co-owner of Nine Zero One salon posted to Instagram to announce the full evolution of her client: "My forever long client @jenmorrisonlive keeps me on my toes and surprises ME with a super rad change," she wrote on the post. “'Riawna, I’m ready to go red!' Well, good thing I booked out for a FULL Highlight and not a Partial!"
There are plenty of fall hair trends to try that require less time in the salon chair — like a set of fresh fringe or HD highlights — but if you're ready to start your "New Year, New You" resolution early, why not play with fire?
