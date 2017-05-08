As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on. Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on ONCE UPON A TIME has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. I am absolutely blown away by the passion and commitment of the Oncer fans. I am so honored to have been a central part of such a special show. I will be forever grateful to Adam, Eddy, and ABC for giving me the gift of playing Emma Swan. As I move on to other creative endeavors, I will continue to attend the fan conventions whenever my professional schedule allows. I always look forward meeting the fans. If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch ONCE UPON A TIME. The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show. #Onceuponatime #EmmaSwan #UglyDucklings
how is jennifer morrison gonna leave OUAT when the show revolves around her character— candy b ? (@westcxast) May 8, 2017
captain swan got married yesterday and jennifer morrison announced she's leaving ouat today pic.twitter.com/55zL9GqeSo— rita (@meggiesawyer) May 8, 2017
ouat: ok hook and emma are getting married this season— yasmin (@amyackur) May 8, 2017
hook and emma: get married
jennifer morrison: nvm i'm out pic.twitter.com/ldXWe1C7zN
This year:— Mélissa (@gooselucy_) May 8, 2017
May 7 = happiest day of my life with the Captain Swan wedding
May 8 = Saddest day of my life with Jennifer Morrison leaving OUAT