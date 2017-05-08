Story from Pop Culture

This Very Central Character Is Leaving Once Upon A Time

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Courtesy of ABC.
The clock has struck midnight for one Jennifer Morrison, who's leaving Once Upon a Time after its sixth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former House star will not appear in the expected seventh outing. (The series has yet to be picked up for another season, but it seems likely it will.) However, Morrison's contract was up for renegotiation, and she decided to cut ties with the show despite her very central role.
"After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on [from Once Upon a Time]," Morrison said in a statement on Instagram. "Emma Swan is one my favorite characters that I have ever played. My 6 years on Once Upon a Time has changed my life in the most beautiful ways. "
Though she won't be a series regular any longer, Morrison promised that she would appear in at least one episode of the potential seventh season and that she'd still watch the show. She added, "The creativity of the showrunners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show."

The creators and showrunners have similar kind words for Morrison. "The past six years of collaborating with Jennifer as Emma Swan have been truly magical. Watching her breathe life into Emma, she accomplished more than we could have dreamed possible — she gave life to a brand-new Disney Princess, filled with strength and intelligence and an incredible closet full of red leather jackets," head honchos Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis said in a statement. They also teased that Morrison would likely return in the seventh season, at least for an episode.
Fans are naturally distressed by the loss. As Emma Swan, Morrison played the whimsical show's protagonist. Without her, the story will be very different. Twitter fans want to know: How is the series going to continue without her?
Others are upset that Morrison is leaving right after her character married Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue).
Morrison's departure raises the question: Will Once Upon a Time definitely see another season without its main character? As of yet, the show has not been renewed. Morrison, on the other hand, has projects lined up: She's currently working on a play off-Broadway called The End of Longing with Matthew Perry.
