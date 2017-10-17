Halloween hasn't even happened yet, but candy is already half-off and our costume brainstorms fizzled out last weekend. Sure, it's still October, but we've got holiday shopping on the brain. Before we head out to shop for our friends and family, we're focused on finding gifts that are as indulgent as they are philanthropic. Lucky for us, Kiehl's is ready to roll out the Yuletide cheer with the help of Disney and Feeding America.
Kiehl's products are far from under-the-radar and the annual collaborations from the brand are well-known among beauty insiders, but the newest seems bound to blow up in a big way.
Advertisement
This holiday season, Kiehl's and Disney are teaming up to donate 100% of the net profits of the new Disney x Kiehl's collection (up to $100,000) to Feeding America.
Chris Salgardo, President of Kiehl’s, explained in a press release that the collaboration could not come at a better time: “Disney has been bringing joy to children and families everywhere for generations, and we are honored that this collaboration will raise funds for those with food insecurities, and awareness for the work of Feeding America. It’s staggering that one in six children in America do not know where they will get their next meal, and we are humbled that the Kiehl’s community can help do their part to alleviate that uncertainty."
So what's hitting shelves? All the best-sellers decorated in the raddest Disney decor. There's the Special Edition Collection For A Cause ($45, donates 350 meals), the Special Edition Creme de Corps Grapefruit Whipped Body Butter ($38, donates 355 meals), the Special Edition Scented Hand Cream Trio ($35, donates 310 meals), and the Special Edition Hydration Essentials Gift Set ($29, donates 210 meals). If you're lost on how to do good this season, shopping this collab seems like a pretty great way to help the world — and your skin.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement