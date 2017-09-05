Matthew McConaughey Is Getting Into Beauty — & It's For A Great Cause

Alright, alright, alright. It's become an iconic tagline, and it's also one that you probably never thought you'd see attached to a beauty product launch. But that changed today, when Kiehl's announced its latest partnership with Matthew McConaughey.
The collaboration is to raise awareness for autism, specifically the Autism Speaks charity of which McConaughey is a global advocate. A commitment to helping others is built into Kiehl's mission statement and this star-studded partnership is just another way the brand is infusing philanthropy into their skin-care products.
Cheryl Vitali, Worldwide General Manager of Kiehl’s Since 1851, tells us that the collaboration was born out of a mutual devotion to this cause. "We are thrilled to partner with Matthew McConaughey on this program to support children and families with autism," she says. "We're incredibly inspired by Matthew's philanthropic initiatives to support youth across various communities, and discovered a shared passion for raising awareness and empowering the global autism community."
To inform and empower the community, Kiehl's produced and posted a video on Instagram and Youtube in which McConaughey says it's estimated that 70 million people are affected by the disorder worldwide. The actor hopes that we can spread awareness and increase understanding and acceptance of children and adults living with autism — and raise funds for vital research and resources.
So how is Kiehl’s helping? The beauty brand will donate $1 per share on social media, up to $200,000, to Autism Speaks. Additionally, the partnership includes the release of a Kiehl’s x Matthew McConaughey Limited Edition Ultra Facial Cream with packaging designed by the actor himself. Each limited-edition face cream purchased will help to provide resources for children and families living with autism worldwide.
And while it may seem like an unlikely partnership, we're all for actors using their influence to raise awareness for a meaningful cause. And if using a cult-classic moisturizer does good for more than just our skin, you bet we're stocking up.
