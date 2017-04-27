166 years: That’s how long Kiehl’s has been holding it down as one of the most universally appealing skin-care brands on the market. With its general air of authenticity — like you’ve been instantly transported to an old-school apothecary circa 1900, except you get to keep your iPhone — and minimalist, almost clinical-looking packaging, it somehow manages to make its way into both the fanciest Top Shelves and the most bare-bones straight guys’ bathroom cabinets.
The iconic New York City-based skin-care brand also has a reputation for giving back, with a focus on environmental causes, AIDS research and prevention, and children’s well-being all over the world. In the past decade it has worked with Erykah Badu to protect America’s water supply, created a toning mist with Julianne Moore and Pharrell Williams to preserve biodiversity in the rainforest, and donated over a million dollars to amfAR.
For its latest contribution, Kiehl’s is teaming up with contemporary artist Jeff Koons, the artist behind those famous balloon sculptures, for their fourth partnership together. For National Missing Children’s Month in May, Koons has designed a limited-edition collectable tin available to all customers who purchase an item from the Midnight Recovery Collection from May 2 to May 31. 100% of the net profits from the sales of any product in the range during that time will go to the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC), a nonprofit whose mission is to protect children from abduction, sexual abuse, and exploitation.
“We’re thrilled to continue what’s become a Kiehl’s tradition of partnering with Jeff Koons,” says Chris Salgardo, President of Kiehl’s US. “With 465,000 children reported missing last year in the United States, it’s gratifying to know that via this fourth partnership with Jeff Koons and the International Centre of Missing & Exploited Children, we are able to make a difference in the lives of our children.”
And all you have to do to help is stock up on Midnight Recovery Concentrate by the end of May — and you also get a really cute tin to stash your products in for years to come. Sweet deal, huh?
