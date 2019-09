For its latest contribution, Kiehl’s is teaming up with contemporary artist Jeff Koons, the artist behind those famous balloon sculptures, for their fourth partnership together. For National Missing Children’s Month in May, Koons has designed a limited-edition collectable tin available to all customers who purchase an item from the Midnight Recovery Collection from May 2 to May 31. 100% of the net profits from the sales of any product in the range during that time will go to the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC), a nonprofit whose mission is to protect children from abduction, sexual abuse, and exploitation.