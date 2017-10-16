Afropunk Atlanta Just Gave Us The Ultimate Festival Beauty Encore

Even though we're pumped for Halloween and New Year's Eve, we're already mourning the end of festival season. Think about it: Aside from all the dope artists and awesome food, a festival is the best opportunity to get wild with your hair and makeup, all while the temperature is above 80 degrees. What's more, festival beauty seems to be getting more interesting every year, providing serious inspiration from all over the world — even if you can't make it IRL. As always, Afropunk takes it a step further.
The festival's second annual Atlanta event — which has been appropriately dubbed the "Carnival of Consciousness" — is no exception. Attendees used their glam to demonstrate natural beauty this weekend, giving us all an inspiring dose of Black girl magic and Black boy joy.
Of course, Afropunk Brooklyn will always have our East Coast-dwelling hearts, but if the Instagrams ahead are any indication, the Dirty Souf knows how to bring the beauty. Click ahead for bigger hair, brighter colors, and a whole lot of incentive to start planning next year's looks early.