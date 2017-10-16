Shadow couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are married! People confirms that the couple wed this weekend in a private ceremony in Ibiza at the La Granja farmstead resort. Paparazzi photographed the couple wearing wedding bands on their left hands. Representation for Vikander and Fassbender did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Throughout their courtship, Vikander and Fassbender have been incredibly private. In October 2016, Fassbender said on Good Morning Britain that it's "good that [the relationship] happened."
Vikander, for her part, has been slightly more vocal about their love. In a 2016 interview with Porter, she said that she and Fassbender were never intent on keeping the relationship secret.
"We’ve never hidden the fact that we’re a couple," she insisted. They have appeared on red carpets together as an official couple, so at the very least, they're okay with everyone knowing they're dating. The couple have just been very averse to sharing details of their relationship.
"I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us," Vikander said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Fassbender, who was also present at the EW interview, gave a similarly saucy statement. "Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to," he said. "Why would I? I don’t."
The couple met in 2014 while working on the film The Light Between Oceans, a tragedy about a childless couple who take a baby as their own. (The real mother, Rachel Weisz, is still around, which becomes a whole tragic thing.) The movie wasn't released until 2016, and in the intervening two years, Fassbender and Vikander became one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples. When Vikander collected her 2015 Oscar for The Danish Girl, she gave a kiss to Fassbender, their first public smooch. She didn't include Fassbender in her acceptance speech thank-yous, but that's Michalicia for you: They're not into overt display of romance, at least in public.
Congrats to the very private couple!
