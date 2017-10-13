A key part of being a good con artist is having a good disguise. In Good Behavior, which returns to TNT Sunday, October 15 for its second season, Michelle Dockery plays thief and con artist Letty Raines who's been released from prison on "good behavior." Trouble is, she's not terribly good at being good. The first season left her entangled in a criminal plot with a contract killer Javier (Juan Diego Botto) and now, she's officially on the run.
In this exclusive clip from the season premiere (below), Letty teaches her son Jacob (Nyles Julian Steele) the importance of a good nom de plume. He wants something cool, like Tristan or Lachlan.
Advertisement
"Tristan?" Letty asks in the clip, incredulous. "People named Tristan are fictional characters that turn into animals so that people will have sex with them."
And the name Lachlan is too Scottish. The key to having a good fake name is having a banal fake name — something too boring to set off any alarms.
"You never want people to think too much. Just be Michael," Letty assures her son. It's an elaborate ploy that's sure to implode; Letty plans on stowing away with her son and homeschooling him herself. ("I remember sixth grade," she tells Jacob when he questions her teaching ability.)
It's all a part of the fun of Good Behavior. Letty is a classic anti-hero. Scattered and perpetually on the left side of the law, Dockery's character is good at heart, but bad at playing by the rules. The point is that there is no such thing as "good" behavior. There's just behavior, period.
"The show is really about human behavior," Dockery told Refinery29 in 2016. "It asks questions: ‘What is good behavior?’ ‘What is bad behavior?’ ‘What makes a person good and what makes a person bad?’ It’s observational — there are no morals in this story."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement