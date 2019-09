A key part of being a good con artist is having a good disguise. In Good Behavior , which returns to TNT Sunday, October 15 for its second season, Michelle Dockery plays thief and con artist Letty Raines who's been released from prison on "good behavior." Trouble is, she's not terribly good at being good. The first season left her entangled in a criminal plot with a contract killer Javier (Juan Diego Botto) and now, she's officially on the run.