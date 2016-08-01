Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery has seen a lot of changes in her life recently. The British drama wrapped up its sixth and final season in December. Sadly, around the same time, Dockery lost her fiancé, John Dineen, to cancer.
It looks like her career hasn't slowed down, though. Dockery has taken on a new role as con artist Letty Raines in the drama Good Behavior.
She told People she's excited about the job. "I was very fortunate to go from Downton Abbey on to this quite quickly," she said. "I like to keep working." She described the role as "quite different," but said her two characters also shared some similarities. Both, for example, are "colorful, complex" women.
The show, which comes out on TNT this fall, centers on Dobesh's life of thievery, and we can see why Dockery's enjoying it.
