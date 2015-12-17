Michelle Dockery paid an emotional tribute to her late fiancé, John Dineen, at this funeral yesterday. The Irish PR executive died on Sunday, just days before his 35th birthday.
At a service held at St. James' Church in County Cork, Ireland, Dockery praised her lover, who is said to have died from cancer, for his loyalty and charm.
"Whether in his work or his personal life John was extremely loyal,” Dockery told mourners, The Irish Times reports. “It was clear that when John was in your corner he was there. I was honored to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my king, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honor him and we will miss him.
"John’s charm was legendary," she continued. "He could persuade anyone to do what he wanted in the least pushy way possible. Particularly the women... He had a presence that was electric when he came into the room. He had a wicked sense of humor. He had a genuine interest in other people.”
The 34-year-old Downton Abbey actress also sang at the service, choosing Dineen's favorite song, “The Folks Who Live on the Hill." The 1937 tune written by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein has been a hit for the likes of Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and Peggy Lee.
At a service held at St. James' Church in County Cork, Ireland, Dockery praised her lover, who is said to have died from cancer, for his loyalty and charm.
"Whether in his work or his personal life John was extremely loyal,” Dockery told mourners, The Irish Times reports. “It was clear that when John was in your corner he was there. I was honored to know John. To love him and be loved by him. He was my friend, my king, my hero, my everything. We celebrate him, we honor him and we will miss him.
"John’s charm was legendary," she continued. "He could persuade anyone to do what he wanted in the least pushy way possible. Particularly the women... He had a presence that was electric when he came into the room. He had a wicked sense of humor. He had a genuine interest in other people.”
The 34-year-old Downton Abbey actress also sang at the service, choosing Dineen's favorite song, “The Folks Who Live on the Hill." The 1937 tune written by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein has been a hit for the likes of Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and Peggy Lee.
Advertisement