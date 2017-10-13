What follows our introductory glimpse at Diana’s creepiness is a perfect, not-so-subtle takedown of the way society as a whole treats women who have been preyed upon by their male superiors. Greg Walsh (Adam Campbell) is the first person to tell his coworker Katie Wendelson (Briga Heelan) of Diana’s inappropriate behavior, after the exec made him pick up her pen… slower, if you get her drift. It’s actually pretty gross to watch Tina Fey go full perv. Yet, Katie is more upset over how a Brit like Greg says the word “harassed” than the actual harassment itself. Rather than showing any concern, Katie accuses the producer of overreacting to whatever went down. She swears a powerful woman like Diana would never play weird games with pens if she were seriously interested in Greg; no, she would be straightforward about her intentions. How many men do you think have told women a similar story about their titans of industry bosses, ignoring the reality harassment and groping is more about exerting power on someone else than being attracted to them?