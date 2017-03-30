This 2002 Mike Pence Comment Has Twitter Up In Arms

but how does Mike Pence avoid one-on-one lunches with women at his workpl pic.twitter.com/KzrQgYW3ri— Tim Murphy (@timothypmurphy) March 30, 2017
.@mike_pence Woman in elevator was eating chips. Did I just have private lunch with her?? I burned my penis on office kettle to be safe⛪️??— rob delaney (@robdelaney) March 30, 2017
look, no woman wants to be alone with Mike Pence either— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 29, 2017
Seriously what's the appropriate reason for a married person to go out for a meal alone with a member of the other sex (outside of family)?— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2017
@MattWalshBlog do you tend to find your encounters with women fraught with irresistible sexual fantasies, or only during meals?— Magdalene Visaggio (@MagsVisaggs) March 30, 2017
@MattWalshBlog I'll probably get heat for this, but I don't even watch The Bachelorette with my wife and her friends. What if I temp them?— Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) March 30, 2017
@lisaluc85 @LukeBarnett @aun_ie @MattWalshBlog he's right though. I'm forever accidentally shagging people over a pasta salad.— Jane Slavin (@JaneSlavin) March 30, 2017
@MattWalshBlog little known fact: if u even look at a sandwich in the presence of a woman who isn't ur wife u go to hell. it's in the Bible— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 30, 2017
@macleanbrendan @MattWalshBlog yeah but if you eat alone, you are at serious risk of masturbation. Best to just not eat.— David O (@DavidOfromNJ) March 30, 2017
@Hermetiaillucen @MattWalshBlog I'm so confused. So would I be allowed to go out with a gay male but not a gay female? I need a rule book.— Neil Best (@sportswatch) March 30, 2017
@MattWalshBlog Is trail mix ok if we are all standing while eating, or has my marriage been irrevocably shattered? Please advise.— The Wombat Resists (@UrsulaV) March 30, 2017
@MattWalshBlog Friendship? Discussing doing business together? On the same business trip? Enjoying each other's company? A common interest?— Dave Hogg ? (@Stareagle) March 30, 2017
@MattWalshBlog— Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) March 30, 2017
• work
• friendship
• to talk about how bad your tweets are