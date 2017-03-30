Story from Culture

This 2002 Mike Pence Comment Has Twitter Up In Arms

Andrea González-Ramírez
People on Twitter are currently arguing whether it's OK for men and women who are not spouses or family to grab a bite together every once in a while — and it's all because of a comment Vice President Mike Pence made in 2002.
On Wednesday, The Washington Post published a profile on second lady Karen Pence. The story, which was mostly focused on her background, also contained an interesting tidbit: Once upon a time, the current veep said he wouldn't go out to eat with a woman who is not his wife.
Here's the actual quote in the piece: "In 2002, Mike Pence told the Hill that he never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won’t attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either."
Advertisement
This revelation is causing a lot of controversy, with people mostly making fun of the Pences, even though the inner workings of their marriage is, quite frankly, nobody's business but their own.
But what really sparked a fire online was a question posed by conservative blogger Matt Walsh.
On Wednesday night, he tweeted, "Seriously what's the appropriate reason for a married person to go out for a meal alone with a member of the other sex (outside of family)?"
The replies Walsh has been getting ever since have been brutal. People got very NSFW, very quickly.
Others joked about the perils of women and men being in the same space and having a meal together when they're not married to one another.
Let's not forget the risks of eating at all.
A couple of people had very important questions that they felt Walsh should address.
And some users just listed all the possible, normal reasons why men and women might grab a bite together every once in a while.
Advertisement

More from Culture

R29 Original Series