Madelaine Petsch Reveals Why She Won't Hide Her Relationship

Many celebrities prefer to keep their romantic life out of the public eye. Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, however, is so not about that life.
In an interview with Marie Claire, the actress got real about her relationship, and why Petsch doesn't want to hide who she's dating. The reason? According to the real-life Cheryl Blossom, she knows her relationship with boyfriend and fellow actor Travis Mills is the real deal.
Petsch — whose character was seen threatening her own mother's life on the season 2 premiere of Riverdale, nbd — met her boyfriend on Facebook after he congratulated her on scoring the part of the head River Vixen on The CW soap. (Mills actually auditioned for the role of Jughead!)
Petsch told Marie Claire that the two have been head-over-heels ever since.
"I generally don't go public with relationships, but it was one of those things where, when you know you know. And I know with him," Petsch told the outlet.
"I feel like it's better to come out and be honest about what I'm doing than try to hide it; I don't feel any kind of protectiveness towards it when it comes to fans. We've got a very solid relationship. We're so open and honest with each other, and we communicate very well, and I want fans to see that I'm happy with somebody."
Fortunately, her fans are very supportive of the romance, which, sadly isn't always the case. (Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart recently penned a post on her Tumblr page about how fans were wrongly "shipping" her with her co-stars.)
Petsch told Marie Claire that showing photos of her and her boyfriend is one way to better connect with people who support her work on Riverdale.
"He's so sweet — my fans love him and his fans love me. It's a really wonderful relationship. People enjoy photos of me by myself, and people also love to see how in love I am — it's a really beautiful thing to share with my fans, actually. I feel like people in this generation are afraid love doesn't exist and that totally breaks my heart."
As for Cheryl's own love interest, Petsch promised Marie Claire that the redheaded Blossom will "[get] a little bit of a crush" on a character this season. Will she try to romance Archie (K.J. Apa), who saved her life out on Sweetwater River? Or will her relationship be with someone completely new — like, say, best friend Vanessa Morgan's new character Toni Topaz?
"Cheryl will be looking for love in all the right places and all the wrong places — and holding onto it as hard as she can," Petsch teased to Marie Claire.
Whatever happens in Cheryl's love life, at least Petsch and her boo are solid.
