Cheryl Blossom’s IRL Boyfriend Has A Surprising Riverdale Connection

As Petche was filming her part as Riverdale's most frightening yet fabulous teen in Vancouver, she spoke to Mills only occasionally, but that changed drastically when she returned home to Los Angeles. The 23-year-old told Cosmo, "We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, 'What am I gonna do?' I got my hair cut and he texted me like, 'Let's go to a movie!' We hung out and spent every single day together that I've been in L.A. since then, since February." That just confirms what us die-hard fans already knew; This show just brings people together.