Cheryl Blossom’s IRL Boyfriend Has A Surprising Riverdale Connection

As Riverdale's season two premiere draws ever closer, fans are taking the time to thank our television gods for blessing us with this show. This sexy teen drama has given us so much: a murder mystery to follow, cute clothes to inspire our fall wardrobes, and perhaps most importantly, hotter versions of the Archie comic book characters to lust after. For Madelaine Petsch, the actress who plays the deeply complex Cheryl Blossom, the show brought her even more. No, not just fame. Petsch also met her boyfriend because of Riverdale.
In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress explained how she met and began dating Travis Mills, a musician and fellow actor. Apparently, it all started on social media after he auditioned for a part on The CW show. Petsch explained, "He messaged me on Facebook in January of season one and congratulated me on the show. He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other."
As Petche was filming her part as Riverdale's most frightening yet fabulous teen in Vancouver, she spoke to Mills only occasionally, but that changed drastically when she returned home to Los Angeles. The 23-year-old told Cosmo, "We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A., believe it or not. I was like, 'What am I gonna do?' I got my hair cut and he texted me like, 'Let's go to a movie!' We hung out and spent every single day together that I've been in L.A. since then, since February." That just confirms what us die-hard fans already knew; This show just brings people together.
