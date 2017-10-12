French Actress Claims Harvey Weinstein Harassed Her With His Wife In The Next Room

The allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein are not going away. More women continue to come out and bravely share their story. Every story matters.
Today, French actress Florence Darel alleges that Weinstein sexually harassed her in 1995 at the Ritz in New York City, reports People. She was in town for US premiere of the film Fausto, which Weinstein had purchased.
Weinstein reportedly invited to Darel to his hotel room and she agreed to the meeting on urging from her agent. His wife at the time, Eve Chilton, was in the room directly next door. Weinstein then begins making moves on the actress, which she turned down.
"He started to tell me that he found me very attractive and wanted to have relations with me. I told him I was very in love with my companion. He replied that didn’t bother him at all and offered to have me be his mistress a few days a year. That way we could continue to work together. Basically, it was ‘If you want to continue in America, you have to go through me,'" she told the French publication Le Parisien.
She left the room, but was shaken by the incident. "I was in shock. I was in shock. I was astonished. When you have someone so physically disgusting in front of you, continuing and continuing as though this was all perfectly normal… What happened to me may not be illegal but it was inappropriate. Very inappropriate," she told People.
Harvey Weinstein is also accused of harassing several other actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevigne, and Léa Seydoux.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
