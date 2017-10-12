Rachel Lindsay Claps Back At Article Claiming She “Epically Failed At Scoring The Love Of Her Life”

Rachel Lindsay has never been one to suffer fools. Today, she had time to clap back at one on Twitter. A publication called her newfound relationship with Bryan Abasolo "failing," and Lindsay responded appropriately.
"Come on now @BET. We're still on this. If u want to write an article about me then sit down and interview me. Get to know me off camera to," she wrote. The article was an interview with Eric Bigger, one of Lindsay's suitors from the 13th season of The Bachelorette. Though it's focus was Bigger, Lindsay came up. The piece described her as "epicly failing at scoring the love of her life" on the show. (She didn't pick Bigger, or the other fan favorite Peter Kraus.)
Lindsay added in another tweet, "U could have written a positive article about [Eric] w/o bashing my relationship and me. Your negativity took away from the positivity that is Eric."
Lindsay made sure to champion Bigger in the tweets. She even backed off a little, admitting, "if @BET has to write a negative article about me to tear me down in order to build Eric up, then I'll take that. He is a great guy!"
Since The Bachelorette concluded, Lindsay and Abasolo have faced a lot of criticism. Based on the way the show was edited, Abasolo looked like an also-ran. The finale presented Peter Kraus as the definite winner. When he didn't ascend to the throne, fans were shocked. They also assumed Abasolo was the second choice.
In an interview for Dean Unglert's podcast Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean Unglert, Abasolo and Lindsay explained how they dealt with this situation.
"I think, for us, how we got through it, was just being honest with how it affected us... For us, it was like, 'If we can get through this, then we can get through anything.' Because it was a lot," Lindsay said.
Abasolo added, "I think one of the best strategies is try to stay off social media."
So, for the most part they ignore it. However, if you call their relationship "failing," be aware: Lindsay will be ready with a retort.
