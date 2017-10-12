Bachelor Alum Caila Quinn Is Smitten With Her New Boo

We can sleep easy tonight. Caila Quinn has a boyfriend. Quinn, who appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor and the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, was a fan favorite of the franchise. Reportedly, she was almost the next Bachelorette. Alas, she wasn't, and JoJo Fletcher took the title instead. Quinn moved to New York City after The Bachelor, where she works as an Instagram influencer. And now, she's found an NYC love.
Quinn told Entertainment Tonight that she met her beau, private equity real estate investor Nick Burrello, after an event for New York Fashion Week.
Gushed Quinn, "[Nick] entered the New York City bar after I just finished up with a Fashion Week event, and that was it. I was hooked."
New York Fashion Week occurs twice a year: once in February, and once in September. Quinn said she met Burrello a "few weeks ago," which places their meet-cute in early September 2017. For New York City, this seems like speedy courtship, but Quinn cites Burrello's rationale.
"[Nick] says it all the time but, 'When you know, you know,'" she explained.
Fans were alerted to Quinn's new relationship status when she shared an Instagram of herself and Burrello in front of a theater.
"Now playing in a theater near you #NickMeetsTheParents," Quinn wrote. The marquee above their heads reads: "Nick Meets The Parents/PS They Love You."
On Bachelor in Paradise, Quinn dallied with Jared Haibon, the beleaguered restaurant manager from Rhode Island. Her time with Haibon caused drama because Quinn allegedly made a promise to Ashley Iaconetti that she wouldn't date Haibon on the show. The love triangle blew up on the beach, and Quinn and Haibon ultimately decided to leave the show together. Later, Quinn admitted that she had promised Iaconetti not to date Haibon.
"[Ashley] and I had a conversation before, that she had very strong feelings for [Jared], and I promised, no matter what, I wouldn't go on a date with him," Quinn said.
Needless to say, Quinn and Haibon did not end up together. Quinn is now happily ensconced in a non-Bachelor Nation relationship, and she's enjoying the lack of scrutiny.
She told ET, "Dating outside of the Bachelor family is refreshing, we'll just leave it at that."
