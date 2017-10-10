Here's How To Get The Perfect Pair Of Gold Hoops — For Free

Gold hoops are the Levi's 501s of the jewelry world — and if you ask us, everyone needs a pair.
But despite the fact that they're everywhere (we can't open Instagram without seeing them on all of our favorite models, It-girls, and Insta-stars), finding the perfect pair isn't easy. Most gold hoops under the $100 mark are typically plated, filled, or gold vermeil, which means if you want to live in these earrings (as in, wear them to work out, to bed, and even in the shower), they're likely to tarnish.
But despite the fact that they're everywhere (we can't open Instagram without seeing them on all of our favorite models, It-girls, and Insta-stars), finding the perfect pair isn't easy. Most gold hoops under the $100 mark are typically plated, filled, or gold vermeil, which means if you want to live in these earrings (as in, wear them to work out, to bed, and even in the shower), they're likely to tarnish.
But starting Tuesday, a new jewelry brand is making all of your gold-hoop dreams come true via a major giveaway. Called Kinn, the line aims to make "real jewelry, with real prices, for real people" — and to celebrate the launch, Kinn is giving away 14-karat solid gold hoop earrings. Say what?!
Advertisement
Of course, there's a small catch: You just have to pay for the shipping ($20 for regular shipping, which will get to you in three-to-five days, and $40 for expedited two-day shipping). [Note: The offer is currently only available in the United States]. Not bad, right? Sure, we've seen our fair share of gimmicky giveaways, from that bathing suit that the Internet freaked out over in May to Girlfriend Collective's leggings to the weird swipe-up ads you might get on your Instagram Stories for free watches, but overall, what Kinn is doing comes from a good place.
"My parents house was robbed early 2016, and of course, all their valuable jewelry was taken — including my grandmother's antique diamond ring," Kinn founder Jennie Yoon tells Refinery29. "As I searched to replace my parents jewelry, I realized I'd be left empty-pocketed because traditional retailers mark up their prices by eight to 10 times, which I thought was bullshit. Over-priced, over-complicated jewelry has been the standard, and we want to change that."
As for why Yoon went with this particular initiative to launch her brand, she says she's aiming to gain customer's trust. "Jewelry is a very crowded space. We get it: it's scary to buy a $200-$300 solid gold jewelry from a brand that you've never heard of. So, we allocated some of our budget to run this campaign instead of running traditional ads," she explains. "This idea actually existed for awhile — you'd usually see them on late-night informercials — so we just applied it to today's medium. We know people will trust us when they get a chance to feel and try on our products."
Advertisement
Though the giveaway is only while supplies last, once the freebies are out-of-stock, you can still get these delicate hoops for $50 + shipping at full price. Click here to snag a pair for yourself while you still can.
Related Video:
Advertisement