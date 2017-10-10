“I’m still so attracted to my man, and I guess he’s still attracted to me — I hope so after 10 years!" Bruni laughs, noting she and her husband are still going strong despite the naysayers. The couple have a five-year-old daughter together, Giulia, in addition to four children combined from previous relationships. "But in a marriage, you must have both desire and friendship. When we lived in the beautiful castle that is the Élysée, I made him come home every night he didn't already have dinner plans so we could have a small meal together and talk, because we are friends. But we also have fantastic sex. I make sure there's always a little mystery there. I believe you need to be very attracted to the person you marry, because when you stop desiring one another, and when there's no more mystery, that's when you're tempted to cheat and you lie and then it's finished. But you also need to be very comfortable, because only fire and passion will lead to destruction."