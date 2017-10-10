"Yeah, I am a feminist, but not from wearing a T-shirt," she says. "That’s not the point. I came from a time when women were fighting for their right to take birth control, women who gave us the right to own our bodies and not just have children whenever our husbands would like for us to. When I was growing up in the ‘70s, there was a huge wave of radical feminists, so to me, calling yourself a feminist comes with a great responsibility. But while we made so many strides for years, in many ways, we've almost gone backwards. Now, it's even more important to fight and be radical. Look at the Women's March! It might not have satisfied some people who marched hoping to remove the US president from office, but imagine. Imagine there’s a woman from Russia or China or India or an Arabic country, and she’s watching coverage of the Women's March. America is the biggest democracy in the world, so even if everything isn't perfect here, the women here still have the power to inspire others all around the globe."