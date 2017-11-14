We Tried Thrifting Fashion Month's Biggest Trends

Here's the thing about capital-F fashion: Very rarely does it speak to what the everyday shopper has access to. Most people aren't able to line their closets in the latest Gucci, Balenciaga, and Céline; and even the ones who do still have to wait at least six months for their latest runway offerings to hit retail floors. It can be hard to update your look without feeling like you have to pick and choose from the trends you like and the ones you can afford. (And while there's always fast-fashion, that has its own sustainability problems among other things!) So, with influencer Tajah Galliano taking the lead, we set out to see if we could thrift Fashion Month's biggest trends — the double-denim looks, the sparkle parties, and the sensual mesh situations, among many others — to not just save money, but to pretty much guarantee you won't look like anyone else at a party or on the street. She headed to vintage store Installation Brooklyn, and pulled together six outfits that look straight off the runway.
Be warned though: Stumbling upon these items is no easy feat. As Galliano teaches us, it takes a lot of time and patience to wade through all your local thrift stores — or surf the internet — until you come across that golden piece. It also takes serious knowledge of cuts, colors, and labels — beware of fakes! — and, of course, some major self control. But the results are more than worth it. Trust us.
Special thanks to ATYPE Studios.