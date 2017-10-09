Demi Lovato's new album Tell Me You Love Me has taken the world by storm. From the speculation that "Ruin The Friendship" is low-key about Lovato's longtime buddy Nick Jonas to the epic pool party thrown in the "Sorry Not Sorry" video, there's a lot to love about Lovato's latest, more soulful venture.
One person who is already a huge fan? Former Disney Channel actress Tiffany Thornton, who starred with the "Stone Cold" singer on the sitcom Sonny With A Chance. But it's not just Thornton who loves blasting the new music: Thornton's son is a huge fan as well!
Advertisement
The actress, who also starred as Tawni Hart in Sonny With A Chance's spin-off series So Random!, took to Instagram to celebrate her friend's accomplishment — and show off her young son's adorable dance party in the back seat of her car.
"When your kid is obsessed with your friend's song," wrote Thornton on Instagram on Friday.
This has been a huge week for Thornton, who married her now-husband, Josiah Capaci, on Saturday. This is the second marriage for Thornton, whose first husband, Chris Carney, tragically died in a car accident in 2015. Lovato served as a bridesmaid for her friend's wedding to Carney, though it's unclear if she attended the event on Saturday.
The actress shared photos of the big day to Instagram:
"Best day of my life 10/7/17," wrote Thornton.
Even the kids dressed up for the occasion.
"The cutest kids in the world wearing the cutest dressy clothes ever. Boys suits: @appaman. Layni's dress: @tutudumonde."
Hmm...think the kids rocked out to Lovato tunes on the dance floor?
Advertisement