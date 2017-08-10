For the past two years, Tiffany Thornton has been busy being supermom to her two sons, Kenneth and Bentley Carney, after her husband died in a car accident. Now, she gets a second chance at a fairytale. Thornton recently announced that she is happily engaged.
You probably know Thornton best from the hit Disney Channel TV show Sonny With A Chance, which starred Demi Lovato. She played the determined, yet kind Tawni Hart. Her show may have only ran for around three years, but Thornton still does a little work with Disney. She writes posts about motherhood on Disney Baby.
Advertisement
In late 2015 Thornton announced that her husband, Chris Carney, had tragically died in a car accident. They had been married for around four years.
Although adjusting to life without him was hard, Thornton has been able to move on and find love with Josiah Capaci, a Worship Pastor for Gospel Light Church and Teen Revolution in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The two have been engaged since April, but she made the official announcement this week.
In the caption, she wrote "I never could have imagined after losing Chris that I would be in love so quickly and especially couldn't have imagined getting married again so quickly, but the Lord works in mysterious ways and I truly believe this blessing came along at the perfect time."
"Not only is Josiah my best friend but he is also a fresh start for me," she continued. "He reminds me that love isn't a once in a lifetime thing. He shows me that it's possible to open my heart again and to love deeply in return. He is kind and understanding and humble. He is exactly what I needed when I didn't even know I needed it."
We're so glad Thornton is happy. She and her family deserve all the love in the world, especially after the loss they've suffered. Congratulations!
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement