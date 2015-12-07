Been trying to figure out what to say all day... This morning I woke up to terrible news. My good friend Chris Carney has passed away. This picture is a perfect example of the love he shared with Tiff and how much fun he was to be around. I've been to many weddings but this is by far the most memorable because the way they looked into each other's eyes and the love they had for one another. There were tons of laughs and tons of tears and I'll never forget the way he looked at her. It doesn't seem real and I'm still in shock.. Still speechless. I don't know how to put into words how heartbroken I am for Tiffany and their two baby boys. You're already missed Chris.. And Tiffany I love you so much.. I'm so unbelievably sorry... There are still no words. For those who would like to help the family at this time you can help support @tiffthornton and her precious babies KJ and Bentley by donating at https://gofund.me/4gdfn773?pc=tw_cr_n #RIPChrisCarney #prayfortiffany 😢

