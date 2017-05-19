Lovatics won't have to wait very long for a new Demi Lovato album — though they may be surprised by the "Cool For The Summer" singer's sound this time around.
In an interview with Billboard, the former Sonny With A Chance actress — who just released a brand-new musical collaboration with Cheat Codes called "No Promises" — revealed that new music would definitely be coming our way. However, fans of the singer's should know that it won't be the same song and dance: Lovato told the website that she's trying something new — a maybe a little bit heavier than some of her most popular hits.
"I’m releasing an album later this year, so my fans can look forward to that," Lovato told Billboard of her next venture. "It’s more soulful and I want to go more R&B with it."
Lovato's last album, Confident, was released in October of 2015, and featured singles like the sultry-fun "Cool For The Summer" (which was quickly crowned the song of the season by plenty of fans who could not get the track out of their heads) as well as the slower, sadder ballad "Stone Cold."
It also, of course, featured the titular track "Confident," which seems like the best way to describe the singer these days. Back in April, body positive warrior Lovato posted a pic of her thighs (sans "gap") on Instagram, telling fans to be proud of their bodies — no matter what they look like or how much of it there is.
"I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am. #recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful"
Whatever move Lovato makes next in her career, it's clear that she's in total control. While I can't say that I won't miss a Lovato track that I can dance to on repeat, I am excited for her venture into R&B territory — especially if it means tracks as inspiring as "Confident" and as heartbreaking as "Stone Cold."
