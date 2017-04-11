Demi Lovato has long been a body positive warrior — so it should be no surprise that her recent tweets celebrate her body at any size.
The "Cool For The Summer" singer, who previously sought help in rehab for eating disorders and self-harm issues and, in March, celebrated the five year anniversary of her sobriety, has a message for not only herself, but for all people struggling with body image issues. It can be so easy to get wrapped up in what size pants you wear (even though, let's be real, clothing sizes are already wildly disputed) but Lovato reminds her fans that there's nothing wrong with you, whether you wear a size 2 or size 20.
Advertisement
Over two tweets, Lovato proclaims:
"Sometimes when I'm having bad body image issue days, I remind myself that I'd rather live in freedom from my eating disorder than worry about what people think about my body. I am more than a number and a jean size. Fuck yeah!"
Sometimes when I'm having bad body image issue days, I remind myself that I'd rather live in freedom from my eating disorder than worry— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 11, 2017
about what people think about my body. I am more than a number and a jean size. Fuck yeah!— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 11, 2017
Lovato's tweets are important on a few levels. The first, is, of course, the singer's resounding "fuck you" to the eating disorder that likes to creep up and tell her she's not good enough. (Ugh.) But it's also a reminder that just because someone has a tough day — one in which their inner voice is telling them not-so-nice things — doesn't mean that they have to follow through and beat themselves up. Lovato may battle her mean girl inner voices on occasion, but she clearly has some go-to phrases to quiet them.
Of course, eating disorders are more complicated than simply being upset about the size of your jeans, but there's no question that outside pressures to fit into a certain outfit or wear a particular size can affect one's self-esteem. Lovato's tweets are here for that moment when you need a quick boost — because while she's definitely been there in terms of negative body image, she's also ready to fight for body positivity.
Advertisement