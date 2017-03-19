Demi Lovato Celebrated Five Years Sober With A Selfless Act Of Kindness

Demi Lovato may have acknowledged her five year sober-versary earlier this week with an Instagram post, but the singer and actress celebrated the milestone by helping others.
The 24-year-old star, whose most recent album, Confident, was released in 2015, spent her sobriety anniversary delivering checks to Los Angeles-based charities, according to E! News. Lovato selected the causes at random, and they included LGBTQ, animal, and adoption rights.
Giving back as part of her sobriety is nothing new for Lovato. Since getting sober in 2012, she has been vocal about her struggle with addiction, self-harm, and eating disorders. She identifies her "rock bottom" as the time she punched a dancer while on tour with the Jonas Brothers in 2010.
“Prior to getting sober, I was one of those people who was like, I don’t give a fuck, whatever. And I used that as an excuse to do whatever I wanted. I was a nightmare to work with," she told Refinery29 last year. She described herself as, “Just bitchy, a cunt.” Today, Lovato is the opposite of that, helping fans every chance she gets. In that way, she has atoned for any bad behavior she may have engaged in during her period of active addiction.
On Lovato's Honda Civic Future Now tour last year, she held mental health workshops before her concerts for fans, partnering with addiction treatment CAST Centers to provide discussions about mental health and substance abuse. “This is a chance for you to come hear influential speakers talk about their personal journeys. After these talks, you’ll be inspired and motivated to overcome your personal fears and setbacks," explained Lovato. "We want everyone to leave empowered to start the journey on living your best life.” The CEO of CAST Centers, Mike Bayer, supposedly joined Lovato on Wednesday during her celebratory giving tour around LA. She's even won an award for her mental health advocacy.
So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me. ??
Lovato's Instagram post on Wednesday showed a screenshot of her 12 Step sobriety tracker app. Helping others is a tenet of 12 Step programs, like Alcoholics Anonymous, so it's no surprise that it's become a central part of her recovery. "So grateful," she wrote. "I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today."
