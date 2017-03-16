Demi Lovato Celebrates 5 Years Of Sobriety

The singer celebrated five years of sobriety yesterday. Lovato has been vocal about her past dependency on drugs and alcohol, so it's not surprising to see her mark this latest milestone with a powerful post on Instagram. Here's a screenshot of her Twelve Steps sobriety tracker.
"So grateful," the former Camp Rock star, last seen getting slimed at Sunday's Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, wrote. "It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."
The 24-year-old star, who voices Smurfette in the upcoming film Smurfs: The Lost Village, spoke about the severity of her past addiction in a 2013 interview with Access Hollywood.
"Something I've never talked about before, but with my drug use I could hide it to where I would sneak drugs," she revealed. "I couldn't go without 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes. I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I'd sneak to the bathroom and I'd do it."
This all culminated in the then-18-year-old pop star leaving the 2010 Jonas Brothers "Live In Concert" tour to seek treatment for addiction, eating disorders, and mental health issues. Though she had a "sober companion," Lovato continued to hide her substance abuse.
"I was going to the airport and I had a Sprite bottle just filled with vodka and it was just 9 in the morning and I was throwing up in the car and this was just to get on a plane to go back to L.A. to the sober living house that I was staying at," she said of one particular low at age 19. "I had all the help in the world, but I didn't want it. When I hit that moment I was like, it's no longer fun when you're doing it alone."
Five years on, she's living clean and using her platform to advocate for mental health. You've come a long way, baby.
