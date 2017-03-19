Demi Lovato Celebrated Five Years Sober With A Selfless Act Of Kindness

So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me. ??

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT