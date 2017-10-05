Story from Fashion

30 Plus-Size Picks You Can Find At Nordstrom

Ray Lowe
Leave it to Nordstrom to cover all of our shopping needs. Recently, the retailer unveiled that all sizes from Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede's brand Good American provoked a new initiative for the retailer: By spring 2018, 15 Nordstrom stores will feature 40 brands that offer a full size range (from 0 to 18) together, rather than separating the plus-size into its own section. Small step as it is, by most standards, Nordstrom is finally taking strides towards creating a shopping experience that 67% of women in America have been waiting for.
That being said, Nordstrom's past and current plus-size offerings are some of the best you'll find — so much so, that we've found 30 pieces worthy of adding to our carts. From leather skirts to a pair of track pants, the retailer is stocking some of our favorite trends for fall. Click ahead for picks that will easily revamp your wardrobe this season and beyond.