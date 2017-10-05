Winona Ryder Talked About Stranger Things & Being Bullied After Beetlejuice

Winona Ryder feels the same way about Joyce Byers as you do.
In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., Ryder said that she "may have gone too far" with her Stranger Things character. The actress explained that since she doesn't have kids of her own, she asked her mom what she would do if her child was missing, as Joyce's son Will was in the Netflix series' first season.
"I said, 'Mom, if every bit of logic is telling you your kid is gone, would you still [refuse to believe it]?' And she said, 'Absolutely,'" Ryder told the magazine. "I said, 'What if they show you a body?' She said, 'If you don't see it happen, you don't believe it.' It's a weird, primal thing. But I may have gone too far. It seemed like every day I was crying or freaking out."
To be fair, crying and freaking out are pretty understandable when your child is lost and mysterious things keep happening in your town. Joyce's instincts were right in the end — and her grief is totally relatable for anyone who's lost a family member.
Ryder also revealed in the interview that she was bullied in school, even after she starred in Beetlejuice as a teen.
"I remember thinking, 'Ooh, it's, like, the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school," she told Marie Claire U.K. "But it made things worse. They called me a witch."
Luckily, though, Ryder didn't let the hate get to her. She's gone on to have incredibly successful movie and TV career, including two Academy Award nominations. We can't wait to see how far she takes Joyce on the next season of Stranger Things.
