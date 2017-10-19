Camo Is Everywhere This Fall — Here's 10 Ways To Wear It

Sometimes, all we want to do is hide away from the world with Netflix and buttered popcorn. And while that happens more than we’d probably like to admit, there still comes a time when we’d rather be the center of attention and stand out from our peers. Finding a balance sounds easier said than done, but fortunately, there’s one styling trick that can give us a little taste of both worlds: camouflage. It’s the mainstay fabric made for “blending in,” yet it always looks sharp, bold, and totally cool. While it's popularity flickers, this time around, it’s back with a bang.