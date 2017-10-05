Chrissy Teigen Isn't A Regular Mom, She's A Cool Mom

Chrissy Teigen is known for her funny tweets, and on Tuesday, she amused her Twitter followers again with an Instagram post of hers and the caption "I am still cool mom!!!!"
The tweet is ambiguous: It's possible she was telling her mom she's cool, but her fans had another interpretation: that she was making a Mean Girls reference.
If you recall, Regina George's mom famously tells Cady, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom" the first time she comes over. And Teigen did write her tweet on October 3 — which is the day Aaron Samuels asked Cady what day it was, also known as Mean Girls day. So, naturally, people replied to the tweet with GIFs from the movie.
It looks like Teigen is showing off the fact that models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin liked a recent Instagram post of hers. Last year, Teigen referred to Hadid as one of the "It Girls" in an interview with People. "I want to be one of the cool girls, like the It Girls, like the Gigis and the Kendalls," she said. It looks like they're at least friendly: A video from a Sports Illustrated event back when Teigen was pregnant shows Hadid feeling her baby bump.
Teigen appears to be friends with Baldwin as well. Earlier this year, they took photos of themselves going to Outback Steakhouse and joking that they were getting married. Still, we happen to think she's already cool enough on her own.
I am still cool mom !!!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/DoZNVKkQt3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 3, 2017
Good choice for today. pic.twitter.com/d0SIBrksTD— 808s and Cheesesteak (@jesuisunebanane) October 3, 2017
It looks like she's well aware of her coolness, because a recent video of her from Paris Fashion Week shows her saying, "I went from closing the Chanel show to eating a hamburger. Cool model...I'm still here with my hamburger. It's intact but I swear I'm gonna eat it. I'm a cool model and I eat hamburgers!" Stay cool, Chrissy.
