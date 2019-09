What's With Fashion's New Obsession With #Twinning?

To invoke the idea that there are two sides to everyone, Jun Takahashi's captivating Undercover show featured lookalike models, who walked out hand-in-hand and showcased the fact that every outfit was reversible. That was only a little creepy, until we got to the end when a pair of actual twins came out in outfits inspired by the Grady Twins from the cult film The Shining; one of their dresses even adorned with red beads resembling dripping blood. And that wasn't the only horror motif we saw throughout Fashion Month, either, if you take into consideration the Stranger Things tee at Louis Vuitton, the Jason Voorhees shoes at Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and the Jaws bags at Marco de Vincenzo.