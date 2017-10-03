Justin Bieber Wants To Live That 90210 Life, But Beverly Hills Isn't Having It

Justin Bieber is having a recent spate of bad luck. The 23-year-old pop singer, who was recently called "a real piece of shit" during the year's most bizarre celebrity feud with Marilyn Manson, is now having trouble renting a home in Beverly Hills.
According to Page Six, homeowners in the gorgeous (and expensive) 90210 have collectively put their Louboutin-wearing feet down on Biebs' offer to pay up to $100,000 per month to live in the ritzy neighborhood. But why would they care if just another celebrity moved in next door?
Apparently, the pushback all comes down to his reputation (and, no, we're not talking about the diamond-filled one belonging to Taylor Swift).
"You would think that they would want the cachet of having him at their homes — and Justin is offering $100,000 a month for places that aren't anywhere near worth that," a Hollywood real estate source told Page Six. "But he and his entourage have a reputation of trashing his rental homes and then being difficult where it comes to paying for the repairs."
It's true that Bieber doesn't have the most pristine past. In 2014, he pissed off his former Calabasas neighborhood by throwing loud, drug-filled parties, driving recklessly, and chucking eggs at people's houses. Bieber's manager Scooter Braun has since said that 2014 was a particularly dark year for the young celebrity, who was also arrested in Miami for driving under the influence.
I can understand why homeowners would be hesitant to rent to someone with Bieber's history, but it's important to remember that the actions of a 20-year-old kid don't necessarily have to determine his behavior in the future. He does seemed to have grown a lot over the past few years, going so far as to cancel his Purpose tour to focus on self-betterment and devote more time to church.
For now, Bieber will have to continue living out of a Beverly Hills hotel as he continues his house hunt. Or, you know, there's always Malibu!
