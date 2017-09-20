Justin Bieber & Marilyn Manson Have Squashed Their Bizarre Beef

Justin Bieber finally came to his senses and (sort of) apologized to Marilyn Manson after ripping off one of the musician's T-shirt designs and saying, "I made you relevant again."
Though the drama began in 2016, Manson took things up a notch earlier this month when he called Bieber "a real piece of shit" in an interview with Consequence of Sound. Either out of fear or embarrassment (or both), Bieber then attempted to clear the air with the "WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE" singer through a series of text messages which Manson made public during an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday.
Stern, who has often poked fun of the "Love Yourself" pop star on his SiriusXM show, read off some of the cellular back and forth.
AUDIO: @marilynmanson lets @HowardStern read the text messages he received from @justinbieber https://t.co/kMZpulzInu pic.twitter.com/Y8PJyHo7on— Stern Show (@sternshow) September 19, 2017
"Bro it's Bieber, what's up with this article? I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction," Bieber's message reportedly read. "Also, if anything wasn't squared away with the T-shirts, I'm so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that I came off as an asshole or even just was an asshole, I'm sorry?"
Nothing like a question to sell the authenticity of your apology.
Manson then managed to get another jab in, reading: "You were just being you. No beef here."
"Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off," Bieber wrote. "Again, my bad. If I was an asshole, that wasn't my intention. Just want you to know that."
In an attempt to crush the story once and for all, Manson sent Bieber a text that said, "We are cool, people just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud." He then suggested that the two of them "fuck the press and do something together." This was a big shift in tone for Manson, who at the time mocked Bieber for believing he'd collaborate with him and advised him to "stand down."
As for calling Bieber an "asshole," Manson said that Consequence of Sound "asked if you were an asshole, and I sort of agreed."
So, there you have it. Bieber can be kind of a jerk and Manson may not be as tough as he appears.
