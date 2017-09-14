The Weird Beef Between Justin Bieber & Marilyn Manson Seems To Be Alive And Well

Of all the musicians I wouldn't choose to pick a fight with, Marilyn Manson would definitely be in the top five. Not only does he look like someone out of a Rob Zombie flick, but he also just released a song titled "WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE" (his caps, not mine).
Justin Bieber, however, doesn't seem to be as intimidated of Manson as I am, and made the really awful mistake of pissing the singer off.
The drama started back in 2016 when Bieber put Manson's face on a best-selling $195 Barneys shirt that read "Bigger Than Satan...Bieber" on the back, People reports. Manson, who says he never signed off on the pricey threads, later posted a photo of himself with a Justin Bieber shirt on Instagram with the caption, "Bigger than Bieber."
But this wasn't the first time Manson had targeted Bieber on his Instagram account. Metro UK dug up some of his past jabs, including the photo from 2015 below, proving that these two have been at odds for a while.
Flash-forward to today, when Consequence of Sound published an interview with Manson, who commented directly on the drama.
Manson recalled that Bieber "was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt" when they first met, and told him "'I made you relevant again."
"Bad mistake to say to me," Manson said.
Despite reportedly getting "all the proceeds from those shirts" from Bieber and his team, Manson can't let go of how the "Smile" singer treated him.
"He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that," Manson said. "He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, 'yo yo bro!' and touches you when he's talking. I'm like, you need to stand down, you're dick height on me, OK? Alright? So, stand down, son."
So, um, in case Manson reads this: I'm on your side and really, truly do not want to die.
