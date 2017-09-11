Justin Bieber should know by now that what happens on Instagram does not stay on Instagram, especially when eagle-eyed fans are following your every move. Specifically, your every like, because the 23-year-old was spotted by a now-deactived fan account throwing out a heart to someone pretty unexpected: Danielle Lombard. Yes, that Danielle Lombard who was part of the notorious Bachelor In Paradise love triangle that officially banished Dean Unglert to fuckboydom. While the show's finale is tonight, it looks like Bieber might be making a case for himself to be the next apple of her eye.
"I think I've consumed more caffeine over the last two weeks than I've had in my life," Lombard captioned the August 17 snap. The picture shows the 28-year-old holding an iced coffee and walking down the street.
Either Bieber is a fellow coffee enthusiast, or he's been watching Bachelor In Paradise. After all, he revealed on Instagram last year that he watched The Bachelorette, posting a clip from the show accompanied by a message for Chad.
"Good point chad milk is delicious and yeah I watch the bachelorette don't judge me," he wrote.
Definitely not judging since we all, for better or for worse, can't get enough of the franchise, but we are side-eying his intentions with Danielle.
Is this Bieber's official bid for Bachelor In Paradise season 5? Did he cancel his "Purpose" world tour to pivot to his career as a reality star? Or is he just spending his days mindlessly scrolling instagram like the rest of us? My brain knows it's the latter, but my heart has other plans.
