As for the drinking, Lombard said it made the contestants want to drink more — at only two drinks an hour, alcohol became the forbidden fruit. "We were so aware of the time and our restrictions. We wanted to maximize everything so every hour we were like, 'OK where's our shot? Did you guys take your shots yet?' And we would all drink," Lombard, a small business owner, explained. There may have been restrictions in place, but don't worry — "We all still got drunk and had fun," Lombard added.